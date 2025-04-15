Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 99,400 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 313,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,465,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

