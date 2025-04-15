Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 74,000 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 710,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 121,445 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 566,083 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

