Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

