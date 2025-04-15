Clover Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126,954.08 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $22.50 million and $126,954.08 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

