CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 132993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).
CleanTech Lithium Trading Up 2.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.20. The company has a market cap of £7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.79.
CleanTech Lithium Company Profile
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
