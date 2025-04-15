Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CHD opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

