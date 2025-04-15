Christopher Roberts Buys 66,812 Shares of HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Roberts bought 66,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.66 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$311,343.92 ($197,053.11).
HMC Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.
HMC Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. HMC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
About HMC Capital
HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
