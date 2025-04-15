China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 1,228,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.6 days.

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

