China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 1,228,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.6 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
