Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $122.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

