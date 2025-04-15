Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIA. Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

