CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CFN Enterprises Stock Up 10.0 %

CNFN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.76. CFN Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.

