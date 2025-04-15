C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.67%.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $83,592.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,405. The trade was a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

