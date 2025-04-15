Cetus Protocol Price Reaches $0.0992 on Top Exchanges (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Cetus Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $70.47 million and $15.43 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,488.93 or 1.00079009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,189.73 or 0.99728753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,414,287 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,394,576.2015784 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.09890754 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $15,755,068.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

