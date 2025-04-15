Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,416 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 142,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $38.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

