Cerity Partners LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.