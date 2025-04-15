Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 182,436 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Canadian Solar worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 487,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $15,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Articles

