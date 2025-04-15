Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.45. 597,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,690,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.