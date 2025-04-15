Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.53 and traded as low as $76.70. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $386.19 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

