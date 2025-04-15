Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in March

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Price Performance

Shares of CYJBF opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $83.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Its Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.