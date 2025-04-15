Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in March

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cargotec Price Performance
Shares of CYJBF opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $83.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.
About Cargotec
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cargotec
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.