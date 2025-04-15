Cardano Market Cap Reaches $22.07 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $22.07 billion and $730.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.13 or 0.01903483 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00023124 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00006223 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00005734 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000549 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,927,703 coins and its circulating supply is 35,287,114,427 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
