Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

