Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

