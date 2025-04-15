Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 2,056 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $25,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,709 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after buying an additional 134,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.9 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

