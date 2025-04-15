Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

