Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after buying an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,920,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Loews by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,191,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,327 shares of company stock worth $12,851,055 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.60. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.