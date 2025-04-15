Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,418 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Redfin worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.56. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

View Our Latest Report on RDFN

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,968.40. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.