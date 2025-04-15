Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATAT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

