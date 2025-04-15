Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Newmont by 58.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 27.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 183.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

