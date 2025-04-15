Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $2.18 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $169.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.18 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $207.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.52.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $89,532,411.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,214,409.80. This trade represents a 31.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,318 shares of company stock valued at $181,925,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

