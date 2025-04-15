Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $1.36 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $2,817,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 759.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 98,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

