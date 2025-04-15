Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 2,430 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $421.98 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

