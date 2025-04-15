Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 11,509 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
