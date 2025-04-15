Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $565.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $572.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.07.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

