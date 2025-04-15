Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $4,893,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $232.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average is $252.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

