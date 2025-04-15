Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Lecil E. Cole Purchases 21,070 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 21,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,941.10. This represents a 4.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 155,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $429.87 million, a P/E ratio of -401.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $169.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1,994.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

