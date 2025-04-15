CacheTech Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.59.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

