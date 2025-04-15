CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 99 ($1.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

CAB Payments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CABP traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 42.25 ($0.56). The company had a trading volume of 253,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,963. The firm has a market cap of £107.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.53. CAB Payments has a 52-week low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.20 ($2.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.71.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CAB Payments had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts expect that CAB Payments will post 14.556213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAB Payments

In other news, insider James Hopkinson bought 214,000 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £102,720 ($135,443.04). 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CAB Payments

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

