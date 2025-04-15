CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 99 ($1.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CABP
CAB Payments Stock Down 2.1 %
CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CAB Payments had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts expect that CAB Payments will post 14.556213 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at CAB Payments
In other news, insider James Hopkinson bought 214,000 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £102,720 ($135,443.04). 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CAB Payments
CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CAB Payments
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.