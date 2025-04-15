BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 194.0% in March

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 194.0% from the March 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BYDDY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 883,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.17. BYD has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.20.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.49 billion. BYD had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BYD will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

