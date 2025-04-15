Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

