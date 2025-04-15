Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) PT at $212.80

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.80.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

