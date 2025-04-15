Brokerages Set Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL) PT at GBX 321.25

Shares of Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321.25 ($4.24).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVPL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.01) price objective on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 360 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
Everplay Group Price Performance
Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Everplay Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.
Everplay Group Company Profile
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
