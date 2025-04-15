Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $32.70

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

