Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,157 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 3.97% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $160,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,121,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after buying an additional 184,207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,680,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.