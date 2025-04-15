Bridgewater Associates LP Has $44.53 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Lennar worth $44,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $144.16. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.