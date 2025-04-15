Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,443 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.35% of Global Payments worth $100,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 349,457 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,417,000 after purchasing an additional 433,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.83 and a 12 month high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

