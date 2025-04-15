Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDGS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 2,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Bridges Capital Tactical ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.