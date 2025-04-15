Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $357,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

