Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $113,000 in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Price Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $263,995.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AvidXchange

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.