Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 159 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock opened at $313.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7716 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.