Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark raised Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
